The king of a controversial family dynasty

Alec baldwin It is the oldest of three brothers; William, Stephen and Daniel Baldwin. They all formed a family dynasty in the cinema of the 90s, comparable to what the Skarsgard are today. Off-screen, the Baldwins have always been more recognized for their marital problems, such as Alec with Kim Basinger, a separation that cost him more than a million dollars. Perhaps today, the figure that young people recognize the most is that of Hailey Bieber, Alec’s daughter, married to singer justin bieber. However, despite his comings and goings, the family patriarch has participated in major productions with supporting roles over the years. These are some of Alec Baldwin’s best movies:









‘Bitelchús’ (1988)

What cannot be denied to this actor is that he has not had a wide variety of records in his career. Here I play the husband of Geena davis, who after dying hire Bitelchús (Michael Keaton) to scare away the new tenants.

‘The challenge’ (1997)

With a script of David mamet, Baldwin co-stars in this story of man against nature alongside Anthony Hopkins. The adventure story induced by a survival and showdown drama between two men who love the same woman. Together they will have to defeat a bear that pursues them with a killer instinct.

‘The Departed’ (2006)

The remake of Infernal Affairs, directed by Scorsese, gave the director more than deserved recognition at the 2006 Oscars. After the Stars by Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson and Mark WahlbergHere was the older of the Baldwins with a smaller role of chief of police. His performance, like those of the rest of the cast, is remarkable and therefore, it is impossible to think of a list of the best Alec Baldwin films and not mention this story of treason, lies and corruption.

‘Blue Jasmine’ (2013)

In addition to working under the orders of Scorsese and Tim Burton, the interpreter has also had several roles in Woody Allen productions. Blue jasmine was the Oscar for Cate Blanchet thanks to her main character, unhappily married to Alec Baldwin’s character Haal.

‘Mission Impossible: Secret Nation’ (2015)

If we talk about action, the recent deliveries of Mission Impossible are by far Alec Baldwin movies where the more the genre has been exploited. On Secret nation, it is Alan Hunley, the CIA executive who at first doesn’t like Ethan Hunt’s modus operandi too much, but later ends up helping the agent played by Tom Cruise.