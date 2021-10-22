The haircut most recommended by hairdressers for girls who do not want to comb their hair

The most rejuvenating haircuts like pixie or the manes at the height of the collarbone and the bangs drive us crazy. But we also love the comfort and the practicality when choosing a haircut trend this fall. And in that sense, we have found the bob haircut with a smooth finish, or undone with invisible layers, with bangs and with natural texture that inspires us the most. From Sienna Miller’s undone bob with open bangs, to the blunt bob smoother but textured Natalie Portman, to the shaggy bob of Emma Watson with a side fringe that we love and that gives a lot of play when combing it. But without a doubt, the bob is the cut that will undoubtedly invite you to change your look whether you have straight or curly hair. And we have the evidence.

Because it is a perfect cut that we makes styling easier and ensures easy maintenance. “The solid bobs or blunt cut provide a very minimalist image, but very modern at the same time. They are characterized by not wearing layers and can be combed with the part in the middle, the most avant-garde and simple way, or to the side, if we want a more delicate and suggestive image. We can also choose to wear it with very soft waves and little marked or without them, perfectly smooth or with the tips inwards. Embracing the different textures that each one has is the key to achieving that perfect and natural finish, as well as facilitating styling, “he explains. Mara Jos Llata from the hairdresser Llata ​​Carrera.

Shaggy bob haircut

Emma Watson wears her new bob on a mane with multidimensional highlights that give her mane extra movement.GTres Online.

Emma Watson inspires us this season with her new haircut shaggy bob with subtle layers in the fringe area that also combs to the side and with a side parting. Gabriel Llano, director of the room that bears his name assures us that “it is precisely the side bangs which gives it a more sophisticated and special point. “In addition, it has that natural touch as air drying (We do not know if it is actually blow-dried) which is ideal for girls who are less skilled when combing their hair because in any case you can use hairpins in the area opposite the bangs to remove the rest of the strands from the face.

Grunge bob haircut

Sienna Miller with her grunge bob haircut with fringed bangs.GTres Online.

If you have straight or slightly wavy hair, you can also try Sienna Miller’s grunge bob with fringed bangs and a blonde shade that we love. It is ideal if you are a fan of more natural textures and carefree in your hair. In addition, you can give it that matte look with a touch of dry shampoo or texturizer.









Natural blunt bob haircut

Natalie Portman in a natural blunt bob with a trend brown hair color for this fall.GTres Online.

Little polished, in favor of the hair texture and adapted to the features and the hairline, the straight blunt bob haircut but with the front area slightly longer and the ends turned out that Natalie Portman wears inspires us with its naturalness. . And is that the most timeless and bearable bob cut, this fall moves freely.

“It is quick to style, very feminine, much more versatile than it looks and also allows a very easy later transition to both a more striking short and longer hair. It is a slightly straight base cut with a long gradient. leaving the ends more free. The cut is worked just below the hairline. And the front part adapts to that length and also to the hairline and if there are swirls. There is no equal cut, since it is extremely important to adapt it to the factions “assures us Eduardo Sanchez, director of the Maison Eduardo Snchez.

Straight bob haircut

Georgina Rodriguez targets the sleek, polished bob with the parting in the middle.GTres Online.

Simple lines are a trend and if your hair tends to be straight, do not see it as a drawback, but as an opportunity and even more so if you want to bet on a bob haircut. “The straight manes also have trendy looks that favor them. Bobs combed to the side with a hairpin or parted in the middle are an option or with no bangs and are very flattering”, she recommends. Manuel Mon by Manuel Mon Estilistas.

Bob haircut for frizzy hair

Whether you have dyed hair, curly hair, or just live in a humid area, you know what it’s like to fight frizz. “Natural textures are one of the trends of the moment because what is insisted on is being oneself, honestly and authentically. The frizzy, when the cut is the right one, transmits a feeling of freedom and a touch of rebellion as happens in the nineties with grunge. A valid option for the bob cut or even the shag that you choose “suggests Rafael Bueno from Rafael Bueno Peluqueros.

