The ’empowerment’ trend that Ana Boyer to Paris Hilton love

The suits have made it clear for some seasons to have left behind the constraints imposed by the ‘power dressing’ of the 80s to embrace a new empowering aspect capable of defending a new sensuality or a ‘working’ philosophy making use of style codes from other types of garments that now take over the universe of the two pieces. From the suggestive ‘boob suits’ to the XXL suits, passing of course by the designs combined with tops and lingerie bras, the power of the suits in fashion is such that it is capable of agreeing on matters of style to Carmen Calvo and Rocío Carrasco and even Harry Styles with Jamie Corder. Discover which are the new icons of the ’empowerment’ of the moment.

Ana Boyer He has a secret style weapon in his closet: the blue suits. He has just conquered us with his ‘baby blue’ design by Michael Kors, that combines with a matching top that gives the outfit an irresistible runway touch that Boyer elevates even more thanks to its Hermès crossbody bag.

But this was not the first time that he chose a ‘blue suit’, but we had already seen a design by Bleis Madrid that recovers the art of hand-finished female tailoring (it is the brand of the well-known Rocío Carrasco pink suit) and that combines with Loewe crossbody bag.

Nieves Alvarez She is one of the best ambassadors of this trend thanks to her ability to choose outfits in which glam is the great winner. His designs by Juan Avellaneda make it clear that not only XXL models are the ones that triumph, but that fitted silhouettes have a place within this trend. The model chooses sequined designs and patterned looks that make us yawn at the classic gray suits of a lifetime. By the way, we still like these classics, although now we are giving them a twist by wearing them with trainers or lingerie.

If we combine the boob-suit trend with XXL silhouettes, we get one of our favorite outfits of the season, the design of Michael Kors by Rachel Brosnahan camel who manages to be elegant without neglecting sensuality.

Maeve reilly, Megan Fox’s stylist, is another expert in this field, as she has made oversized suits her best style allies and has been able to give her clients that ‘working street’ touch.

Nicole Williams English is one of the women who are part of her exclusive client portfolio, and this outfit is the perfect example of how to combine sports accessories, such as her Nike sneakers, with oversize suits (hers is from Marc jacobs), lady bag (hers is from Bottega Veneta, of course) and a ‘homewear’ aesthetic top (she wears one from Rumi Dowson’s brand, Are You Ami).









Eva Longoria. (Cordon Press)

Eva Longoria gives us a lesson on how to wear a black suit and achieve the most modern and groundbreaking look of the evening. The actress wears a satin design with a pajama aesthetic from Ralph lauren oversized silhouette that hugs your figure with a sash belt. Add David Webb jewelry to her outfit.

From ‘total black’ we move on to the magic of ‘total print’ by the hand of Lucy Hale, who dares (and is right) with a 70s print suit by Versace. The actress adds a touch of color and fun with her fuchsia turtleneck, sandals by Stuart Weitzman and handbag of Little Liffner.

If the character he gives life to Reese witherspoon in ‘A very legal blonde’ she wore a pink two-piece to challenge power with professionalism and, why not, with style, Juana acosta now modernize the formula with a suit of Miu miu in a loose pastel pink silhouette.

Macarena Gomez is an expert in selecting outfits with which to turn trends 180 degrees, and she has done it again with this design by Fernando Claro Couture Eighties silhouette ideal to lengthen and stylize the figure.

How could we not talk about Hailey bieber Within the category of ’empowering suits’, when the model has captivated us with an incredible two pieces by Miu Miu halfway between the suit and the ‘twin set’. It is a crop jacket design combined with a ‘suit’ effect midi skirt thanks to its high-waisted waist. Match the look with Jimmy Choo heels and jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

To go to the Capitol, Paris hilton revolutionizes the ‘power dressing’ with Rebecca Vallance, Saint Laurent bag and Versace sunglasses.

Close this topic without mentioning the design of Round Brand by Paula Ordovás would be a mistake, because it shows that suits don’t always need jackets to be the kings of the track.