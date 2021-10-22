Sylvester Stallone wants to recruit Tyson Fury for the saga of ‘The Mercenaries’

It may be serious or it may be a gesture facing the gallery, but the truth is that Sylvester Stallone (75) has his eyes on Tyson Fury as a candidate to appear in one of the actor’s next projects. Mainly in the saga of The mercenaries, whose fourth between has just been shot and will be released next year.

Following the recent fight between the Briton and Deontay Wilder, Stallone posted a message praising both of them and acknowledged Fury’s “incredible display of strength, guts and courage”On the ring. “I think you have a fantastic film career ahead of you. In the next Mercenaries? Done deal!”, Said the New York actor in a video, that recently hinted that he would no longer be tied to the franchise, at least from the point of view of interpretation.









“Ready to pass the baton to Jason Statham, who is very capable, “he shared in an Instagram video that has been interpreted as a farewell to the role. And that is where the figure of Tyson Fury, who has doubts about his continuity in boxing.

“I don’t know what will happen or what the future holds. In principle, I have a contract fight left with Top Rank and ESPN and we’ll see what it is. But I’m not thinking of boxing right now. I don’t know how many fights I have left. I don’t know if I need to fight more”, Assured the champion to The Telegraph a few dates ago.

Interestingly, Tyson Fury has honored in the past Apollo Creed, Rocky’s unforgettable character, going to the ring with a dress similar to that used by the character played by Carl Weathers. Something that did not go unnoticed by Stallone and that could be the beginning of a lucrative professional relationship. Maybe in the fifth installment of The mercenaries there are many surprises.