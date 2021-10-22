Sylvester Stallone to direct a reboot of his’ 80s movie

Sylvester Stallone will make a series that will restart one of his films that premiered in the 80s and has chosen the actor who will play his character.

They are preparing a very interesting project, since they will make a remake about Nighthawks a movie that was released in 1981. It will now be turned into a series themed with neo-noir thriller that will be directed by the own Sylvester Stallone. To play the protagonist named Deke DaSilva they have hired Frank Grillo, well known for the The Purge franchise, the Kingdom television series and for being the villain Crossbones in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

This is how Frank Grillo himself explained it: «EWe’re remaking Nighthawks as an eight-episode limited television series. I interpret it. Sylvester Stallone is directing, he’s going to direct them, and then he’ll be in it… It’s happening as we speak, we’re selling it right now.

He was also very excited to be able to work with one of his idols: “I’m like you, I love Rocky, I just love Stallone and I’m at this point where I’m sitting across from him and he tells me that I’m the only one capable of playing the part … This is AMAZING!”









What was the original movie about?

Nighthawks perhaps it is one of the lesser known films of Sylvester Stallone, but still deserves a viewing. The story is about a terrorist who sets up a major attack in London and then heads to New York to do the same. But he runs into a policeman with great courage and determination, it is Deke DaSilva.

Directed by Bruce malmuth and starring actors like Sylvester Stallone, Billy Dee Williams, Lindsay Wagner, Persis Khambatta, Nigel Davenport and Rutger Hauer, Nighthawks is a good story to have your version updated and with Fran Grillo as the protagonist, I’m sure the result will be excellent. Now we will have to wait a bit to find out where the series can be seen, but it is undoubtedly perfect for streaming platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Video or Apple tv plus.