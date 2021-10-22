Saturday, October 23, 2021
Sylvester Stallone offers Tyson Fury to perform in …

By Hasan Sheikh
Sylvester Stallone, who is known to have given life to Rocky Balboa, offered to Tyson fury, heavyweight champion of the CMB, appear in the next movie of The Indestructibles (The Expendables).

“Hello Tyson, you are incredible, seriously that was the fight of the century and it could not happen to a better boy than you, “he said. Sylvester Stallone to Tyson fury in a video message after his victory over Wilder. “It was just fantastic, great show, by the way, I think you would have a fantastic career in film, so do you get into the next ‘Expendables’? Deal done! ‘I’ll see you there ”.

It should be remembered that a few days ago Stallone finished filming the fourth part of the saga of The indestructibles, so the invitation to Gypsy king it would be for the fifth part.

If this special participation happens, Tyson fury He would be the second boxer to be in this movie series. And is that Victor Ortiz He took advantage of his broken jaw that kept him in retirement for two years to join the cast in the third part.

Stallone’s message to Tyson Fury after beating Wilder

After beating Deontay Wilder by knockout in the third episode of the rivalry, Tyson fury was congratulated by Stallone. Despite your busy schedule, Sly remains a loyal supporter of professional boxing and sent the Briton a special message on Instagram.




‘Super congratulations to Tyson fury for that incredible show of strength, guts and courage in the championship! Also great respect for Deontay Wilder, who proved to be a warrior that night ”.


