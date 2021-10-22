Saturday, October 23, 2021
Sommer Ray shows off cute animal print swimsuit

By Sonia Gupta
United States.- The heart and tenderness of Sommer ray was evidenced after he decided to use a Swimwear themed with Animal Print in honor of the beautiful coat of your cat who also appears to be a small tiger with a style of patterns on its skin that make you think.

“My jungle kitten” were Sommer Ray’s words to include his beautiful pet in his daring photographs where she models as only she knows how to do it in front of a mirror and this session is 100% homemade and made with the model’s cell phone.

Immediately the followers began to praise the little kitten who stole some attention from the beautiful Ray but after a few more messages, the compliments were also for her who with that figure only made her swimsuit stand out much more than at times blends into your skin tone.

Sommer Ray poses with his beautiful kitten who shares a very peculiar coat | Photo: Capture

Sommer Ray has been characterized by delivering great content on his networks, and although the sessions he does with production are among the best of his work, also those that are spontaneous give him a plus to keep the attention of his followers and that is sometimes something different, especially in the way it is created is what captures.




Not for nothing more than 27 million fans applaud him every time he uploads a photo. Sommer Ray at 25 years of age has become one of the most influential and most attractive women in the networks and it is no wonder, the American gives the maximum in her presentations and sometimes a little more with what whoever sees it is totally won over.

Sommer Ray shows off his attractive figure in front of his mirror | Photo: Capture

Where he has exploited all his sensuality is undoubtedly other than Instagram in his TikTok, there Sommer Ray is not afraid of the censorship of his account and shows a little more with his videos, all in a bathing suit or most and a little looser in their way of being.

His videos are viral with more than 3 or more million reproductions, or with more than 237 million likes in all his clips, which shows that his content is not wasted.

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
