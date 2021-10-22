Sitges 2021: ‘We Need to Do Something’: a wrong step

Taking into account that IFC Midnight is one of the companies specialized in the horror genre and that We Need to Do Something is the director’s debut Sean King O’Grady, the sensations are found. Due to the reputation of the studio and the first images on the production, there was expectation regarding the final product. However, the result exhibited at the Sitges Festival 2021 is not convincing.

We Need to Do Something is the story of a dysfunctional family that is trapped in the bathroom of the house, after a tornado destroyed part of the house. This space is enough for the anguish and family problems to produce different types of tension in the story. When the manifestations are not group, they are individual, revealing fears and showing the transformation they undergo due to confinement.

Yes OK Locke (Steven Knight, 2013) is not a horror film, the film is one of the contemporary paradigms in relation to productions developed in a single location. It serves as a reference to highlight the value of closed shots, in which looks and facial expressions manage to “tell” the viewer. In the case of terror, those details are even more valuable. Just think of Jack Nicholson and his performance in The glow Stanley Kubrick (1980), to imagine a couple of scenes naturally. Why are these movies evoked? They show the handling of the camera which suffers We Need to Do Something.









We Need to Do Something: an interesting idea that fails to execute

The film is based on the homonymous novel written by Max Booth III, an author specialized in horror. Judging by the adaptation, both the literary work and the film draw on references within the genre such as Stephen King. If they don’t do it directly, at least some influence can be traced. The cast is made up of Sierra McCormick (Melissa), Vinessa shaw (Diane), Pat healy (Robert), John james Cronin (Bobby), Lisette Alexis (Amy) and the voice of Ozzy Osbourne (Good Boy). Although Osbourne’s participation is punctual, there is a tribute to the musician along the way, contributing to dimension the transformation of one of the characters.

We Need to Do Something It does not seek to rely on tricks to generate fear but rather seeks that human nature and a couple of conflicts are enough to anguish the viewer. At first glance, the idea is valid. However, at the time of execution, both the script and the direction are weak. The dialogues do not favor the construction of the atmosphere and the knots are not ingenious or, at least, surprising. Then, the full potential of the idea is weakened through the film.

Nor do the special effects help in the realization of the gore scenes, something that reduces weight and impact to the highest points of the film. This lack of meaning makes the approach more complex for the viewer, who is presented with a psychological movie at first and then ends up swimming in jets of blood that are not justified in a good way, in most cases. The result is that We Need to Do Something it is predictable, beyond an attractive initial idea.