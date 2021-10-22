The Colombian actress, Sofía Vergara, does not have daughters, but she has a niece who has attracted attention for her resemblance. Microsoft and partners can be compensated if you buy something using the recommended links on this page.







It is about Claudia Vergara for whom Sofía is like a second mother and has supported her in all her projects.

Here we tell you who Claudia Vergara is.

Claudia is 27 years old and was born in Florida.

She is the daughter of Rafael Vergara, Sofía's brother who was murdered.

Claudia lived her childhood and adolescence in Colombia with her mother.

At 18 he went to Los Angeles to study fashion design.

Since Claudia moved, she has spent a lot of time with Sofía and shares a house with her cousin Manolo.

She is fond of fashion and exercise.

She launched a clothing line called 'Violetta Rose'.

Sofia supported her niece and wore sweaters from her collection on the set of "Modern Family."

Claudia has also been on the cover of some fashion magazines in Colombia.

He has more than 300 thousand followers on Instagram.

In his account he shares photos of his trips and his style of dress.

