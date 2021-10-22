Series and films to understand breast cancer from another perspective

Although the breast cancer It is a condition that no one wants to live and much less, that a beloved woman experience it, the truth is that it is still a very common condition worldwide, the good news is that there are more and more cases of success thanks to timely detection , and this in large part because of the diffusion that it is given and the openness to be able to talk about the subject.

And just as in real life the perspective of the breast cancer has been changing, the way it is narrated in series and films Also, that is why we have developed this guide to shows and tapes you can watch to address breast cancer from various points of view.

Take note and do not miss any, you already have the plan not to leave the house this weekend.

Five

This film 2011 was directed by none other than Demi Moore, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Aniston and reflects the lives of five women who face the breast cancer and how this condition also affects the family. Five inspiring stories that invite you to think.









Miss you already

It is the story that premiered in 2015 and tells the life of a couple of BFFs (Drew Barrymore and Toni Collete) who grow up together and face the diagnosis of breast cancer in one of them. No matter how different they are or their way of thinking, they show that friendship is a powerful weapon in the face of any adversity. A movie perfect for touching your most sensitive fibers.