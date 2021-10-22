Selena Gomez’s latest tattoo is inspired by the Christian religion

In the entertainment world, many artists carry indelible marks, some caused by painful experiences and others also painful, but with permission, which we call “tattoos”. Some of them have a wide meaning for whoever does them, while others only do it because they like this type of art, and do not care if they have a meaning or not.

In the particular case of Selena Gómez, she has made it very clear on several occasions that she comes from a Mexican family with very strong traditional roots, so she always tries to cultivate her spirituality. For this reason, on this occasion a tattoo of the hands of one of the best was made: nothing more and nothing less than Keith, the famous “Bang Bang”, who sculpted this new tattoo, which he proudly reveals after having made several sketches.

This is a minimalist tattoo or, rather, a small tattoo, which has great religious meaning and is about a cross that she carved on her collarbone, a very painful place to tattoo, but that she was able to resist satisfactorily. This would be the most visible tattoo of the singer and businesswoman, since she has approximately 10 tattoos all over her body, which we can hardly see.

Another of his tattoos that we sometimes see is the one under his left ear and it is a word that says “Rare”, made in honor of one of her albums released, and at the same time with her new makeup line, “Rara Belleza”, where she invites women of all races, cultures and colors to accept themselves as they are. Likewise, he has a tattoo on his rib that says “Love yourself”, among others.









But this cross is not the only tattoo with a religious tint that Selena has, since it has one located behind another of her ears the letter G that represents the word “God”, in honor of God. In addition, he has another brand of ink that says “God is the one who gives me strength”, thus demonstrating his immense faith through this art and that apparently he is inclined towards minimalist tattoos of great impact or meaning.

You can see the great influence that her family and her culture have had on her, Since in addition to letting the world know her beliefs through her tattoos, it shows her great discipline, ethics and human values ​​that this artist has, which always tries to help her fans and followers by giving them messages that help them solve their problems.

The cross is a symbol for some of death, but for Christians it represents the promise of Jesus of eternal life that he paid for with his death. However, for Selena it is part of her and she feels very good about her religion, ensuring that her beliefs are an important part of her life.