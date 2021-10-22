Ryan Gosling being the Ken of Margot Robbie’s ‘Barbie’

More than two years later we hear again about the movie of Barbie to star in Margot Robbie for Warner Bros. and Mattel Films, the film division of the company that owns the famous doll brand.

According to Deadline, Ryan Gosling is finalizing the negotiations to play Ken, the famous partner of his partner. At first Gosling passed the project, but as his pre-production dragged on and his managers kept insisting that it was the only option they were considering for the role, the actor made a hole in his busy schedule to be able to be of the game.

With Gosling on board, everything indicates that the film could finally be shot in 2022 under the command of Greta Gerwig (‘Lady Bird’, ‘Little women’), already confirmed as director and also author of the script with her husband, filmmaker Noah Baumbach.









“Playing with Barbie stimulates self-esteem, curiosity and communication in girls’ journey to self-discovery. Throughout the nearly 60 years of her existence, Barbie has encouraged girls to imagine themselves in important roles, from princess to president “Robbie assured when his participation in a film was announced that he also co-produced with Tom Ackerley, his partner at LuckyChap Entertainment, Robbie Brenner and David Heyman, with Josey McNamara and Ynon Kreiz as executive producers.

This is not the first attempt to carry out a project for which names such as Amy Schumer or Anne Hathaway have sounded: First it was Universal Pictures in 2009, and later Sony Pictures, in 2014, which announced the same agreement to co- produce and distribute a film for which Warner Bros. will now stand up.