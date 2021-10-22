Robert Downey Jr. dated a famous actress who has nothing to do with Marvel

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the great franchise that has revolutionized the industry in recent decades and featured Robert Downey Jr. as main face until the premiere of Avengers: Endgame, where he said goodbye to the fans after embodying Iron Man. Long before, when this possibility was not imagined, he was in a difficult moment in which he was accompanied by Deborah Falconer.

The designation of the actor as the character was not easy for the company, since his background was not good at all and he was seen as a toxic person in the environment. Although at 27 he earned an Oscar nomination for Chaplin, its main news had to do with arrests and drug abuse during the 90s.

It was in 1992 that Robert met and fell in love with Deborah Falconer, a multi-faceted artist who excelled in acting, music, and modeling. The curiosity is that just 42 days after seeing each other for the first time they were married and the following year he was born Indian, their only child together. Things did not end well at all, since in 2001 she filed for divorce and they ended up separated.









Deborah, 56, was born in California, United States and from a young age found his passion in the artistic world. He began in the cinema with roles in various films that were not very successful, but served as an impetus for his next project. He was in The wrong boys, The doors, Pirates, Mr. Bluesman, Shortcuts and The last party.

His first studio album was Spread, the second Brave like me was released in July 2003 and it took some time until 2014 to present Lift your gaze. At the beginning of the century things changed and Falconer assured that there were “irreconcilable differences” between them and even asked for legal custody of his son. Currently Indio Downey stays away from cameras.