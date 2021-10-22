Rihanna talks about her tattoos and which was the most painful | Instagram

The famous singer Rihanna has a total of 20 singles but significant tattoos, since each of them has a different message and has its meaning and has recently released which has been the most painful of all.

The truth is that Rihanna is a renowned artist and businesswoman who always puts all her effort into what she does and in every encounter with the cameras.

It should be noted that he always leaves some of his many tattoos in view, which are undoubtedly part of his identity.

The neck, chest, armpit, fingers, hands, hips or feet are some parts of your body where you can see the indelible stamp of ink.

Symbol of things, phrases, people and important events in Rihanna’s life, of which we will tell you a little about it, it is what she wears on her skin.

However, despite having 20 tattoos, he always points to one as the one that caused him the most pain when he got it done.









That is the one he has on his hand and it is a Maori that he used to cover a previous tattoo that he had in its place, and he did not like the way it looked.

It is worth mentioning that every tattoo lover knows that getting a tattoo is a final decision, since erasing it or trying to cover it with another is a very painful process, because the skin has already gone through a previous tattooing process.

In fact, the palm of the hand is one of the most sensitive areas when tattooing and to top it all, the businesswoman also had to do it a second time, however, finally the results were satisfactory.

Among some of the meanings of her tattoos, there is the goddess Isis under her feet, which is found holding herself with wings, a tattoo made in honor of her grandmother, who for her was a fundamental pillar in her life.

Another of her most striking tattoos is found on the ankle of her foot and is an Egyptian Falcon, which represents for her the light in the middle of the darkness.

With a special ink, he has also managed to make it shine in the absence of light and in fact, this tattoo was also used to cover an old tattoo that he had in the form of a musical note.

A bit sarcastic is the one on his finger and says “Shhh”, symbol of silence, and we have already seen it on several occasions, when he brings his hand to his mouth.

Another tattoo on one of his fingers is the word love in English “Love”, in italics, which we have seen on a few occasions.

There is no doubt that Rihanna expresses what she feels with her voice and, sometimes, with her body, leaving the story of her life, memories and her way of thinking engraved on her skin.