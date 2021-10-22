Rihanna talks about her new album: “You don’t expect anything you are going to hear”

“Rihanna, where is the album?” (Rihanna, where is the album?), This is the phrase that the singer’s fans have been asking her for years, and it has already become a meme with which she has joked.

That of Barbado has become the richest singer in the world, but it is not precisely because of her music. It has been more than five years since he released his last album, ANTI, and since then we have heard little else about his music. In 2017 he launched collaborations with Kendrick Lamar, Future and Dj khaled and it was not until 2020 when he collaborated again on another topic, this time with PartyNextDoor.

But what about the highly anticipated Rihanna’s ninth album? It has been rumored that it could be a reggae album, a double album … But the reality is that we have few tracks of this new work, until now.









Rihanna has made a public appearance to announce his new lingerie collection that he will present in his annual parade Savage Fenty Show and incidentally has answered a question from AP Entertainment regarding his new music.

“You don’t expect what you are going to hear. What you’ve heard from Rihanna has nothing to do with it. I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion, you have to play. We are having a good time and it’s going to be completely different“, has declared.

Taking into account that Rihanna He has gone from early pop and R&B to EDM, rap, reggae and even rock, we can’t imagine what he’s going to surprise us with this time. Although with the time it is taking, we give it a vote of confidence.