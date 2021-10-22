Saturday, October 23, 2021
HomeCelebrityRihanna and Jennifer Lawrence proved that the pixie cut looks amazing on...
Celebrity

Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence proved that the pixie cut looks amazing on all women – New Woman

By Sonia Gupta
0
77




By Rosa Alejandra Silva

In recent months, the pixie cut has become a fad that many women want to try. Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence proved that this is a style that anyone can rock with the right details.

This particular haircut is based on wear shorter at the back of the head and at the temples, leaving the upper part with greater volume and longer in the front area, combing the hair to the side to give it authenticity.

Although many people might think that this type of cut does not suit their face type, the truth is that eThere are many variations that adapt to all physiognomies.

Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence They demonstrated this, because while the singer is characterized by having a marked jaw, the actress has more rounded features.

Here we will show you the differences that both presented when lthey wore this ideal cut for risky women.

Before going into these details, let’s remember that these types of hair styles are ideal for those girls who prefer a fresh style and that, in addition, takes little time from your day to day.

The pixie cut not only gives you style and elegance, but it is excellent to look perfect in a few minutes.




Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence dazzle with this risky style

Rihanna showed the versatility of the pixie

The singer wore this style in several versions, so sometimes we saw her with a beautiful fringe, while, in others, she opted for a symmetrical look.

In all cases, the singer played with the frame for her forehead, which helped to hide the widest part of her face.

In addition, he also played with color effects that helped to elevate the look that outlined his face much more.

Jennifer Lawrence made it clear that the pixie can be full of volume

Unlike Rihanna, Jennifer Lawrence preferred a pixie style with much more volume and movement, which is why she was more frequently seen with a sophisticated tousled look.

This helped to refine her face due to the volume at the top, in addition to intensifying her features such as her gaze.

Lawrence not only played with much more voluminous fringes, but also dared to wear different types of pompadours that further stylized her look.


Previous articleFrom Alec Baldwin to Brandon Lee, tragic deaths on the film set
Next articleBob cuts that will be the most requested in 2022 for their elegance
Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv