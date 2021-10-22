Review: ‘Infinite’, the thriller with Mark Wahlberg that comes out directly on Amazon Prime – Juan Manuel González – Libertad Digital

Infinite demonstrates the infinite capacity of its director, Antoine Fuqua (Training Day, The Magnificent Seven) to roll action. Also the low ambition of a script that puts too much in the mix in too little time, and that fortunately the director does not take too seriously either. Obviously, the amalgam has not been given the density of Matrix and the result looks more like a Paul WS Anderson series B (resident Evil) with a budget class A than a film by Fuqua himself.

Infinite It does not appear in cinemas, despite the fact that it was manufactured for it, but directly in the streaming of Paramount + and, in Spain, of the Amazon Prime platform, at no additional cost (nor promotion of any kind by the company). Sign of the post-pandemic times and in perpetual technological transition in which we live, which have dynamited film distribution as we knew it. We will see what all this turns out to be.

Infinite, an impossible tótum revolútum of reincarnated in civil war, places Mark Wahlberg as a schizophrenic who finds out that his hallucinations and dreams are real: he is a reincarnated warrior in perpetual combat with a great enemy. The film ends up being a version of The Immortals (although mentioning the novels and the series Altered Carbon it would not be bad either) in the key of a catalog background video game for the PS5 in which no, not even sword fights are lacking.

It is impossible, however, to throw it into the recycle bin Infinite, especially if we take into account that Fuqua’s talent for action is (and here it is confirmed once again) indeed infinite. The director seems to have taken the script, based on the volume by Eric Maikrand The Reincarnationist Papers, as an opportunity to rehearse classic action (the formidable Ferrari chase from the beginning) and a more digital one; to play James Bond and the Matrix at the same time. The sense of humor that he injects into the film (the bad guy played by Chiwetel Ejiofor is still an internet hater, as evidenced by his delusional scene with Toby Jones) is also willful, as well as his explicit intention to remove all traces from religious solemnity to history.









It is impossible, of course, to save a script that seems to be written by an eight-year-old boy with the same schizophrenia as the character in Mark Wahlberg. The film fails to create too complex a mythology in too little time, and we certainly don’t even talk about the characters anymore. That the entertainment of the brutal action of the film compensates them and a clear decision not to take himself seriously is already up to each one of them.