Renée Zellweger’s look that sparked controversy over Adele’s moodiness

Renée Zellweger was again seen in a controversial special outfit as she was out for lunch with her partner, Ant Anstead, at a New Orleans restaurant. At an impasse from the filming of the brand new NBC crime series, The Thing About Pam. The production is inspired by the real case of Pam Hupp, an American woman who is sentenced to life imprisonment after committing a murder. While the double Oscar winner has gone up and down in weight for other roles – the most iconic was Bridget Jones – in this case she used a special suit to simulate being overweight, which generated controversy.

Renée Zellweger was visited on set by her boyfriend, Ant Anstead (Grosby Group /)

The same thing happened with actress Sarah Paulson on the set of Impeachment, only that in his case he decided to respond to the criticism in an interview in Los Angeles Times. “There is a lot of controversy around the actors and the ‘fat suits’, and I think that controversy is real,” he said. “I think fatphobia is real and pretending otherwise causes more damage“Said the actress who plays Linda Tripp on the series, visibly sorry for wearing a suit.

Adele grumpily used her purse to avoid the cameras at a Los Angeles Lakers game (Grosby Group /)

In addition to Renée, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were also the focus of the flashes on their walks through New York, as was Adele, who is warming up for the release, in a month, of his fourth album, 30, and who He was unfriendly to the cameras at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, out for a walk in New York (Grosby Group /)

Natalie Portman and Max Minghella walking through Los Angeles. What happens between them? (Grosby Group /)

Alicia Vikander, actress with a low profile, with her son enjoying a few days in Paris (Grosby Group /)

Sarah Jessica Parker continues to film And Just Like That, the sequel to the hit Sex and the City (Grosby Group /)

Uma Thurman does not need a private driver and takes a taxi to walk around New York (Grosby Group /)

Harrison Ford and Antonio Banderas hug on the set of Indiana Jones 5, in Sicily (Grosby Group /)

Bradley Cooper walking with his adorable daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, in the Big Apple (Grosby Group /)