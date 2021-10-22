Renée Zellweger’s look that sparked controversy over Adele’s moodiness

Renée Zellweger was again seen in a controversial special outfit as she was out for lunch with her partner, Ant Anstead, at a New Orleans restaurant. At an impasse from the filming of the brand new NBC crime series, The Thing About Pam. The production is inspired by the real case of Pam Hupp, an American woman who is sentenced to life imprisonment after committing a murder. While the double Oscar winner has gone up and down in weight for other roles – the most iconic was Bridget Jones – in this case she used a special suit to simulate being overweight, which generated controversy.
The same thing happened with actress Sarah Paulson on the set of Impeachment, only that in his case he decided to respond to the criticism in an interview in Los Angeles Times. “There is a lot of controversy around the actors and the ‘fat suits’, and I think that controversy is real,” he said. “I think fatphobia is real and pretending otherwise causes more damage“Said the actress who plays Linda Tripp on the series, visibly sorry for wearing a suit.
In addition to Renée, Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles were also the focus of the flashes on their walks through New York, as was Adele, who is warming up for the release, in a month, of his fourth album, 30, and who He was unfriendly to the cameras at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.