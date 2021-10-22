Saturday, October 23, 2021
Primark turns you into Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman back to the office

By Arjun Sethi
Among the novelties of Primark we have found a garment worthy of Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. This film from the 90s that has marked several generations taught us the importance of fashion. The very elegant Julia Roberts of the final part of the film contrasts with its more carefree beginning. Throughout this transformation process into a 20th century princess, we passed through various luxury stores and reminisced about some iconic models. The black and white striped blazer as a dress is one of them, Primark brings this iconic Julia Roberts garment in Pretty Woman this 2021 to make you go back to the office easier.

Come back to the office turned into Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman in this Primark garment

Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman is the example of a modern princess. The taste for fashion and beautiful clothes is present throughout the film. That girl with the sweet look and huge smile becomes as if by magic and thanks to a billionaire she is elegance personified. In this film there are some iconic garments, with them we see the ability of the great firms to design authentic works of art. This is the case of a garment that has not gone unnoticed, a black and white striped blazer dress.




The eighties style of this garment that Primark Julia Roberts’s wardrobe rescue in Pretty Woman is undeniable. This pattern was one of the ones we saw the most in movies and on television, but also on the streets, where it became a sensation. It is a type of print that we can wear almost all year round, depending on the accessories with which we fuse them.

A dress-type blazer is always a good wardrobe staple. It is impossible not to see this piece of Primark news and fall in love with it. Just over 30 euros is what a jacket that looks like something out of Pretty Woman will cost us. The print and the central buttons make it a piece rescued from a Hollywood studio and on sale for very little money.

Primark is inspired by the great moments of television and cinema to make the return to the office a little more cheerful. Hit the streets like Julia Roberts would in Pretty Woman, as a true fashion reference for very little money thanks to Primark and this garment.


Arjun Sethi
Passionate guitarist, gamer and writer. Lives for the perfect review, and scrapes texts until they are razor-sharp.
