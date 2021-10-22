other accidents on set, such as Brandon Lee

Actor Alec Baldwin accidentally killed 42-year-old director of photography Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza, 48, by shooting them with a prop gun on a set in New Mexico.

The weapon was to be loaded with blank cartridges on the set of the film Rust but something went wrong. It is not the first time that it happens.

From 1990 to 2016, at least 43 people died on filming in the United States and more than 150 were left with life-altering injuries, according to a tally by The Associated Press news agency.

Film and television props experts, however, told public radio that injury or death from prop firearms is very rare.

“Is a extremely rare circumstance something like that happens. Especially today when there are so many different policies and procedures, ”said Kevin Williams, the props department supervisor at the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television. “This is one of those strange accidents”, he emphasized.

Other tragic accidents on film sets

In 1993, 28-year-old Brandon Lee, son of the late martial arts star Bruce Lee, was killed by a .44-caliber bullet while filming a death scene for the movie. The Raven. The gun was not supposed to have fired any projectiles, but an autopsy revealed a bullet lodged near his spine.

This Jan. 22, 1986 file photo shows American actor Brandon Lee, who died while filming “The Raven.” Lacy Atkins / AP

Following Baldwin’s accident, Lee’s sister Shannon wrote on Twitter: “Our hearts go out to the Halyna Hutchins family and to Joel Souza and everyone involved in the incident of Rust. No one should die from a gun on a set filming. Point”.

In 1984, actor Jon-Erik Hexum was killed after shooting himself in the head with a prop pistol while pretending to play Russian roulette with a .44 Magnum on the set of the television series Cover Up.

Jon-Erik Hexum, on November 12, 1982. Wally Fong / AP

Set designer David Ritchie died in 2007 on the set of the film Jumper, starring Samuel L. Jackson, after frozen sand, dirt and ice rained down on crew members on set.









Serious shootings have also occurred during historical reenactments. In 2015, an actor staging a historic shooting in the Old West town of Tombstone, Arizona, was injured by a real bullet in a show that supposedly used blank shells.

In Hill City, South Dakota, a resort town that recreates an Old West experience, three spectators were injured in 2011 when a participant fired live bullets instead of blank bullets.

During the filming of the movie Gothika In 2003, actor Robert Downey Jr. accidentally broke Halle Berry’s arm in a scene where he twisted her arm.

Halle Berry arrives at the 27th Annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Chris Pizzello / AP

Harrison Ford broke his leg on the set of Star Wars Episode VII in 2014, crushed by a hydraulic door.

Action stuntman Joi Harris died on the set of Deadpool 2 while filming a motorcycle scene in 2017 in which he lost control: he hit a highway median and flew out of a window in Canada’s Shaw Tower.

And Sarah Jones, a 27-year-old camera assistant, died on the first day of filming for Midnight Rider in 2014, after a freight train collided with the crew in Savannah, Georgia.