Olivia Rodrigo’s video clip and her connection with ‘Romeo and Juliet’

If generation ‘Z’ knows one thing, it is not to go unnoticed with their projects. A few days ago we talked about how the models have walked through the parades and then they have conquered the streets with their advertising campaigns, and now one of the best-known faces of the moment is back in the news. Yes, Olivia rodrigo, the same one that carried a chanel vintage suit on his appointment to the White House, he has launched the long-awaited video clip of hit Traitor where, in addition to appearing with hair dyed pink, we have found a very romantic and special nod to one of the highest grossing films in the industry.









– Who is Kristine Froseth, the actress and model with Norwegian roots with the most ‘chic’ wardrobe?

The artist is the great muse of the aforementioned generation, everything she touches turns into gold (and news headline). His passage through the MET Gala -It was the first time I attended an event of such caliber- with a spectacular Saint Laurent jumpsuit it was a real spectacle, as were some of the scenes from his recent clip immersed in a pool. An image that connects it directly with the other works that she recorded in previous seasons and that has confirmed her great fondness for water, hence there is no music film without this kind of setting.









– Gigi Hadid’s maxi pearl necklace hid a secret: Naomi Campbell wore it 20 years ago!









But pay attention, because there are more details that deserve to be told. Among all the connections we could find with Traitor and the outside world there are two that have made us travel to the past, specifically to the movie of Romeo + Juliet. The famous version of the tragic love story of the poet William Shakespeare that premiered in 1996 and was directed by Baz Luhrmann has a lot to do with the Californian. The moment in which the protagonists Leonardo Dicaprio and Claire danes plunging into the pool of a historic Miami mansion is very similar to that of Olivia Rodrigo.









– The secrets of the wardrobe of ‘The Devil wears Prada’ that you still do not know

Not only because of the aquatic act as such – both scenes are shot in a big box with water, not in the pool as such – but because of the locker room. And it is that both the singer and the actress, 25 years apart, look the same type of dress that floats delicately on the water, the character of Juliet was chosen by the costume designer Kym barret. A very romantic design, Strappy, long that almost touches the feet and plays with light and youthful tones such as pink, as well as the different layers of the piece that create a spectacular image. Is Olivia trying to tell us by this coincidence that she is a fan of the famous love story?