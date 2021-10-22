Saturday, October 23, 2021
Now you can sell your face for Artificial Intelligence

By Hasan Sheikh
And it’s really easy sell your face, although it is not such a simple process. The company is receiving requests from its website, and users have to enter an Instagram photo and personal information. Afterwards, a 4K camera must film them on a green screen talking and making different types of facial expressions to have enough information to process. And, in the case of this company, every time your face is used in a video deepfake, you will be paid for it. According to a report by The Debrief, there are even some premium packages where professional voice actors are hired to interpret the text they want to appear in the video.

This all sounds perfect, but there is certainly a lot to consider, especially when the market is still being born and the possibilities are endless. The ethics and safety of this type of technology have been questioned before. In the case of Hour One, the contract states that the person receives a payment each time their face is used, in addition to the project being presented. However, if there is no protection for the user, the technology could end up being used in a negative way, or it could be taken advantage of, such as using it in various projects without paying for each participation.




On the other hand, we can think about the possibilities. There has already been talk of returning actors from the past using this technology, or using them for various projects, which also raises ethical and artistic issues. Also, from a perspective sci-fi, we remember Blade Runner 2049, and the character of Joi, the couple of Ryan gosling interpreted by Ana de Armas, who appears as a unique avatar for a number of products. It reminds us that it is easier for creators to take real faces than to design a new one, or that making one through artificial intelligence even requires a bit of reality.

Would you sell your face? At what cost?


Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
