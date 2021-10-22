Saturday, October 23, 2021
now he has short hair

By Sonia Gupta
Selena Gomez made a very autumnal change of look, cutting a large part of her hair in a bob, the cut that promises to be a trend this season and that we have already seen in other celebrities. Yes, this note is your cue to cut your hair if you were thinking about it.

The singer made an appearance with her new cut on a TikTok to promote her new series Only Murders in the Building Sleek and straight, with the ends perfectly combed inward to frame your face. To which the fans quickly reacted favorably with compliments to her.

Selena showed us with this change of look and throughout the years that she is not afraid of taking risks to cut or modify her hair, first inspired by the cut popularized by Rachel Green, blue extensions, layers or even this year we saw how did he leave his signature brunette to be blonde for a couple of months with a fringed look and now she’s cut it down to her shoulders.

The bob is a great option for people with a round face type like Selena who want a change of look, since it helps to mark and highlight the features of your face as well as being one of the hottest cuts for fall. Would you dare to wear it?

Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
