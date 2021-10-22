‘No time to die’: Was there an alternate ending to fire Daniel Craig? – Movie news

Was the death of James Bond the writers’ first choice to fire Daniel Craig? ‘No Time to Die’ editor Tom Coss responds.

Since the premiere of No Time to Die, theories have not ceased to emerge regarding Daniel Craig’s farewell to this franchise that began back in 2016 with Casino Royale. Some claim that there were creative differences between the director, Cary Fukunaga, and the other writers, however, the man behind the editing,Tom Cross finally made it clear whether the ending we saw in the last James Bond movie was the first choice or not.









The controversy arose as a result of the death of agent 007, who sacrificed himself to save his newly recovered beloved, Madeleine Swann (Léa Seydoux), and the daughter of both. But romanticism was not to everyone’s liking, because in sixty years of the famous British saga, James Bond had never been seen starring in such a romantic outcome.

The ending was never in doubt and there were never alternatives

The hardened fans who follow the Bond story from the time of Sean Connery, they know perfectly well that those who die are always the Bond girls, starting with Jill masterson on Goldfinger until Vesper (Eva Green) on Royal Casino.

‘No Time to Die’ is already the second highest grossing film during the pandemic.



There are many reasons why Daniel Craig left the project after a decade of embodying what many call the best James Bond in history. Some say it was due to creative differences, others because of the age of the protagonist, but it is a fact that it was time for Craig to leave the Bond suit. However, the pandemic delayed the actor’s farewell and we had to wait more than a year to witness this unexpected outcome.

The creative differences of course were present, but they had nothing to do with the end of the film, but with the opening scene of this production also starring Rami Malek: “We were always worried that high officials would make us discard the history of Norway , where Safin murders Madeleine’s mother, or that they made us move her place “added Coss, who was also behind productions such as Whiplash: Music and obsession or La La Land: A love story.

Finally, Tom confesses that one of the biggest fears of the production company was the length of the film, but “Once we get to the action, the story is kept to the max, always leaving narrative and emotion first.” So, it is more than clear that the end never had a doubt or possible alternative. The only thing that remains to be defined is the future of this character, Who will wear the Bond suit? Who will be the new agent 007? Who will replace Daniel Craig, listed as the best Bond in history?