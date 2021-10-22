Nicole Kidman, Motti and the ugly doll

Eight days ago I referred here to two unforgettable scenes –of Really love and Casablanca – untouchable in our imaginary of film experiences. Today I remember a third, equally unforgettable: that (electric!) of Eyes wide Shut in which Alice (Nicole Kidman) –in the conjugal bedroom, emboldened by marijuana– reproaches William (Tom Cruise), her husband, who assumes her as “something safe”; Come on, “take it for granted.” Thus, in a kind of monologue – slowly and hardly as a whisper, Alice account to William something that will undoubtedly change their relationship forever …

Do you remember last summer on Cape Cod? . Yes , answer back William . Do you remember one night at the restaurant? There was this young naval officer sitting at a nearby table, with two more officers . (He): No . ( Alice ): The waiter brought him a message and he left; you remember? (He): No. ( Alice ): I saw him for the first time that morning in the lobby. After registering, I followed the luggage bellboy to the elevator. He looked at me slightly out of the corner of his eye as he passed me; nothing more, but I almost froze. That afternoon Helena went to the movies with a friend and you and I made love. We made plans for the future and talked about Helena. Still, not for an instant was he out of my mind. And I thought if she loved me for just one night, I was ready to give up everything: you, Helena, my whole damn future. To everything. It was weird, because at the same time you were dearer to me than ever; a time when my love for you was both tender and sad. I hardly slept that night. I woke up the next morning in a panic, not knowing if it was fear that he had left, or that he was still there. At dinner I knew he was gone … and I was relieved. (The intense moment breaks when the phone rings). Nicole Kidman was never more perfect and unrepeatable.

Well, about new films to review, the billboard is still very unattractive. So let’s turn to Netflix again. From Michael Steiner, something hidden, there it is The awakening by Motti Wolkenbruch, which in 2020 was the representative of Switzerland to contest for the Oscar for best international film. It is a fun, harmless comedy. In it, the young Orthodox Jew Motti (Joel Basman) is “harassed” by his intense mother, who wants to marry him off now (to a good Jewish girl, of course). That is why he torments him with arranged appointments, which only confirm Motti That he prefers someone other than himself for his wife (gulp!). We are going to a shicksa, which is how her community refers, with contempt, to non-Jewish youth. It’s just when he meets Laura (Noemie Schmidt), pretty, uninhibited, liberal …schicksa. Will you approve Jewish mom? Neyn. Light film, to have a pleasant time, of good times, but which still remains apart from any weighty reflection on the ancestral validity of the deep and most valued customs and traditions of certain communities. On the other hand, it can also be seen on Netflix (listed as Out of my league) the Italian Sul piú beautifulby Alice Filippi, a very pleasant surprise. In it – comedy romantic with fairytale overtones – the young lady Martha (Ludovica Francesconi, fantastic) suffers from an incurable lung disease, with an uncertain prognosis for life. However, he lives his days to the best of his ability. Knowing herself unattractive, but positive as she is, she gets a date with the popular and handsome Arturo Selva (Giuseppe Maggio), used to the most beautiful girls in Turin. But then what is the future of the insane start of Martha? Can this ugly doll conquer that the prince charmed So “out of your league”? Without pretense of more, Sul piú beautiful turns out a delightful little gem – very witty – which also has a soundtrack of very beautiful ballads. One of those films that you don’t expect much from, that seem “minor”, and yet they gratify you in almost everything. And this curious: something in the character and aesthetics of Sul beautiful piú in a way they refer to Amelie (2001). Go ahead and see it, you will not regret it.









