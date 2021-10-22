Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem are Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in the trailer for Being the Ricardos

MADRID, 19 Oct. (CulturaOcio) –

Amazon has released the first trailer for ‘Being the Ricardos’, in which Aaron Sorkin converts to Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in the iconic couple from ‘I Love Lucy’, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, which were also married in real life. The film is scheduled to hit Prime Video on December 21.

The film follows the artistic tandem that formed the marriage of Ball (Kidman) and Arnaz (Bardem) during a week of production on the set of the legendary sitcom ‘I Love Lucy’, broadcast in the United States by CBS and that had a total of six seasons and 180 episodes that were released between 1951 and 1957.

The trailer shows how an episode of the sitcom was worked on, from reading scripts on Monday to filming with audiences on Friday. Both Ball and Arnaz face a series of problems typical of television productions that They put both their artistic career and their married life at risk.









Based on what appears in the preview, the film recreates several scenes from the iconic sitcom, like the one in which Ball, playing Lucy Ricardo, had to tread several grapes to create wine.

One year after ‘The Chicago 7 trial’, which was nominated for six Oscars, Sorkin returns with another film proposal, in which he once again performs the dual role of director and screenwriter. Along with Kidman and Bardem, they complete the cast. JK Simmons, Nina Arianda, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Jake Lacy and Clark Gregg.

In the United States, the film will have a previous theatrical release on December 10, before its arrival on Amazon Prime Video video 11 days later.