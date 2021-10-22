Nicolas Cage starred in this exciting $ 100 million must-see movie on Disney Plus

Universal history has been one of the most explored themes in the films of Hollywood, in many of them reference is made to events that marked the axis of an entire nation, as narrated in one of the most expensive and blockbuster films of 2004 and which was starred by Nicholas Cage, film that you can enjoy on your account Disney Plus.

The legend of the lost treasure (National Treasure) was not an easy film to develop, since the director Jon Turteltaub He was working on the project for more than five years and for the creation of the script at least nine writers were involved; However, in the end the ideas of Jim Kouf, Cormac Wibberley and Marianne Wibberley, whose result was extraordinary.

What is it about?

Benjamin Franklin Gates (Nicholas Cage) has dedicated his life to searching for the legendary treasure of the Knights Templar, said to be hidden somewhere in the United States.

For seven generations, the Gates family, following the clues left by America’s “Founding Fathers”, toured the country in search of treasure.

When Ben finally discovers the ultimate clue: a hidden map on the back of the Declaration of Independence, the news reaches his rival Ian Howe (Sean Bean).









However, Gates cannot allow the document to fall into the hands of someone so dangerous, for which he will request help from his adventure partner Riley (Justin Bartha), a tech whiz, and Abigail Chase (Diane Kruger), the curator of the National Archives.

During their adventure, they will visit some of the most emblematic places in the United States, while avoiding death on more than one occasion and at the same time doing what is necessary to get the treasure.

The legend of the lost treasure is a seesaw of emotions, in which the viewer will enjoy the moments of action, as well as those in which the character of Nicholas Cage illustrates the plot with historical and exciting events.

Although critics were not so benevolent with their opinions, as they considered it full of action and saturated with special effects, the general public found it an incredible adventure in which they were captivated by Cage at all times.

The success was reflected at the box office, since despite its high production cost of more than 100 million dollars, its collection was more than $ 347 million, thus guaranteeing a second installment, which was just as exciting.

In 2020 it was said that Disney would be working on a third installment, which would have the original cast and it was also announced that a series would be developing based on the character of Benjamin Gates, although Nicholas Cage It would not be in the project, since it would seek to rejuvenate the franchise.