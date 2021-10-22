Nicolas Cage promises not to see his next film: “It’s a very fat smoke to see me in that version”

TObarely a few months after filming ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive’, Nicolas Cage He has already assured that he is not willing to see the film when it hits theaters in April 2022. Not even though the cast is rounded by the presence of actors of the stature of Neil Patrick Harris, Pedro Pascal and Tiffany haddish. It is his own role, in which he interprets himself in a very particular way, that prevents him from doing so.

Although this is not the first time that Nicolas Cage has starred in crazy stories, such as ‘Mandy’, ‘Color Out of Space’ or the fresh out of the oven in the United States ‘Pig’, the truth is that in ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive’ It seems to be overcome in such a way that it has been a ‘shock’ for the actor.

Nicols Cage on The Unbearable Weight of Massive: “It’s a very fat smoke to see me in that version”

It should be remembered that Nicolas Cage plays himself desperately trying to get a part in the latest movie of Tarantino. However, on his way he is involved in crazy situations, interacting with a billionaire who is supposedly his fan and pays him to attend his birthday and turns out to be a drug dealer. A plot that is still complicated when the CIA comes into play and asks for his collaboration to rescue the daughter of a candidate for the presidency of Mexico that the capo has kidnapped.









Official trailer for The Unbearable Weight of Massive by Nicolas Cage

“I will never see that movie. They have told me that it is good and that the public who have been able to see it have loved it. But it is a very fat smoke for me to go to the movies and see myself interpreting a highly neurotic and anxious version of myself, “Nicolas Cage would explain once his job was done.

In fact, the actor would confess that although he does not identify with the character, he would have no choice but to accept the guidelines of Tom gormican, director of ‘The girlfriends of my friends’: “He kept pushing me in that direction. I told him that it was not like that, that in reality I am from quiet and reflective moments, not a nervous and neurotic type. But he said that a Neurotic Cage is the best Cage, and I did. I told him not to see the movie but I hope he enjoys it, “he said in ‘Collider’.