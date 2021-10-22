Nicolas Cage, drunk and screaming in a restaurant

Nicolas Cage did his thing again and was the star of a video that went viral and shows him drunk, barefoot and screaming in a restaurant in Las Vegas, in the United States.

The actor was mistaken for a homeless person, so the owners of the place dismissed him as a rooster crows and without any kind of explanation, while he could string a few words together or stay on his feet.

The pathetic scene occurred in the bar of the restaurant “Lawry’s Prime Rib”, where the Oscar winner spent hours drinking whiskey and tequila.









“We were at Lawry’s when we noticed what we at first thought was a completely drunk and rowdy homeless man. To our surprise, it turned out to be Nicolas Cage. He was completely devastated and he was fighting with the staff. He was in very bad shape and walked barefoot. The staff told us that he had been drinking shots of tequila and whiskey, “a witness told the local media” The Sun “.

“He was yelling at people and trying to get into fights when the employees of the place finally asked him to leave. He was so drunk that he could barely put on his sandals before being escorted out. One of the regulars of the place ended up taking him home, “he added.

This is not the first time that Nicolas Cage has been caught on camera while intoxicated. In March 2019, he was filmed applying for a marriage license in a Las Vegas court.

A month later, he was caught singing “Purple Rain”, with several other drinks, at a karaoke bar in Los Angeles.

For its part, the Amazon Prime Video streaming platform secured the distribution of the fiction series in which Nicolas Cage will play Joe Exotic, the protagonist of the documentary series “Tiger King” that was all the rage on Netflix.

The series, produced by CBS Television Studios and Imagine Entertainment, will be based on the story of Joe Schreibvogel, self-baptized as Joe Exotic, his private zoo in Oklahoma, and his feuds with Carole Baskin and Jeff Lowe, other big cat breeders in the United States. They also appear in “Tiger King,” the Netflix documentary series. (CHRONICLE).