Netzhome tells you about “Back to the Future Day”

The trilogy of Return to the future is one of the most emblematic of pop culture, it is impossible not to get excited and marvel at the game in time and travel in the DeLorean, as well as the idea of ​​a very modern future, which, as we see, is very different.

So, let’s see why this saga is celebrated on October 21. Netzhome solves your doubt.

It was in 1985 that the first installment of “Return to the future”, and tells us how Marty McFly, which lives in Hill Valley, California, find his friend, the Doctor Emmet Brown, or better known as “the doc”. Marty witnesses his murder and then remembers Brown’s invention, which is a DeLorian that he can travel back in time, and so the saga begins.

His first time travel is to the past, exactly to 1955, where Marty meets his parents, and goes through a series of adventures, some uncomfortable. This situation puts your very existence at risk. At first it was not thought that this was a franchise, however, it was so successful at the box office, raising 388.8 million dollars worldwide. And although only 18 million were invested, the profits and the reach that it had within the world was enormous.

In the second part, which was released four years later, Marty travels to the future and here comes the interesting thing, the DeLorean dashboard marks that future as the October 21, 2015. And this is where the mythical date that thousands of fans now celebrate year after year is born.









It is in this second movie, when Marty McFly travel to October 21, 2015 to his own town in Hill Valley, this to prevent his son from being incarcerated and he takes many more surprises when he sees what his life will be like in the future, as well as a series of events that get more and more complicated.

And it is precisely the October 21 that became a legendary date in the saga of “Back to the Future”, for that reason it is known as “The Day of Back to the Future”, which is commemorated with scenes, events and all kinds of art around this saga.

This story was adapted by Robert Zemeckis, although it was inspired by the idea of ​​its screenwriter Bob Gale and was finally produced by the legendary Steven Spielberg.

The funny thing is that for more than five years, the script for “Back to the Future” was rejected up to 44 times, since it was very unlikely and crazy, so its production was not viable, without imagining what it would represent in the future.

It wasn’t until Zemeckis and Gale continued knocking on doors, until they finally met Spielberg, and the rest is history.

Back to the Future II (1989), raised 336 million dollars; and Back to the Future III (1990) collection $ 246 million.

It was so successful that we still remember it today and even Universal Studios Florida created a theme park based on the saga.