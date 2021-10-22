Friday, October 22, 2021
HomeCelebrityNetflix releases first trailer for 'Don't Look Up', Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio...
Celebrity

Netflix releases first trailer for ‘Don’t Look Up’, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep’s new movie

By Hasan Sheikh
0
67




Netflix starts the countdown to the premiere of ‘Do not look back’, his new original movie. The payment platform has launched this Wednesday the first preview of the new feature film starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande, among others, which will premiere on December 24.

Astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astonishing discovery: There is an orbiting comet in the solar system. The problem? Which is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? That nobody cares. Seemingly warning humanity about a planet-killer the size of Everest is awkward.




Related news

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of nonchalant President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her servile son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of ‘The Daily Rip’, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). There are only six months left until the comet’s impact, but managing the news flow and gaining the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late is surprisingly comical. But what do you have to do to make the world look up ?!

‘Don’t look up’ is written and directed by Oscar winner Adam McKay (The big bet) and round out the all-star cast, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.


Previous articleWe recreated the style of Cruella de Vil for our Halloween costume
Next articleHalle Berry told X-Men director Bryan Singer to ‘kiss my black ass’
Hasan Sheikh
Hasan, who loves technology and games, is studying Computer Engineering at Delhi JNU. He has been writing technology news since 2016.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv