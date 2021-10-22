Netflix releases first trailer for ‘Don’t Look Up’, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep’s new movie

Netflix starts the countdown to the premiere of ‘Do not look back’, his new original movie. The payment platform has launched this Wednesday the first preview of the new feature film starring Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet and Ariana Grande, among others, which will premiere on December 24.

Astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) make an astonishing discovery: There is an orbiting comet in the solar system. The problem? Which is on a direct collision course with Earth. The other problem? That nobody cares. Seemingly warning humanity about a planet-killer the size of Everest is awkward.









With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of nonchalant President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her servile son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of ‘The Daily Rip’, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). There are only six months left until the comet’s impact, but managing the news flow and gaining the attention of a social media-obsessed public before it’s too late is surprisingly comical. But what do you have to do to make the world look up ?!

‘Don’t look up’ is written and directed by Oscar winner Adam McKay (The big bet) and round out the all-star cast, Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley.