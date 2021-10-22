Mila Kunis reveals surprising advice she gave her daughter to defend herself at daycare

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of the Hollywood couples who live in their own way, without going into the play of lights and spotlights that characterizes the industry so much. They are happy to follow your rules, such as not bathing frequently because they consider it not good for the skin. Now the actress has just returned to be the center of criticism by confessing the surprising advice she gave her daughter when she told her that there was a child in the nursery who was pushing her.

It was in an interview on the Ellen Degeneres program when the artist, mother of the young Wyatt Isabelle and Dimitri Portwood, opened up and confessed what she believes has been one of her worst performances as a mother.





Read also

Begoña Corzo Suarez

“Well, there is a story that may get me in trouble,” he began by way of introduction, making the audience even more eager to hear what he had to confess.









“There was a child in the nursery where my children went who was not very friendly and one day he pushed my daughter,” he explained, clarifying that he immediately asked his daughter if it was she who had pushed that child first.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in Los Angeles Headlinephoto / Vantagenews.co.uk

When Wyatt Isabelle told her that no, that she had not touched her partner, Mila Kunis did not hesitate to give her the following advice: “Next time push that child. You push him and you say, ‘no thanks’ and then you go away ”.

Mila Kunis herself was aware that what she was explaining was going to be very unpopular and added that “as soon as I turned around I saw Ashton’s face and I was like, ‘No!'”, Thus excusing her husband, who had nothing to do with this behavior lesson for his daughter.

Read also

“I used to say to my daughter, ‘don’t push her down a staircase or a swing or a slide, push her so she falls to the ground.’ her mistake, knowing that she was going to be criticized, as she is, for sharing this family story related to her children’s education.