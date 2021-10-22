Mila Kunis reconnects with the way to educate her children after recognizing the worst advice she has given them | Fashion and Beauty

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher They form one of the strangest couples in Hollywood. They are not the use of what is popular among movie celebrities. They live far from the city and from the media spots and only reappear from time to time to show that they have a great sense of humor and that they do not intend to let anyone dictate how their lives should be.

One of the most controversial issues if we talk about their family is the way they educate their children, Wyatt isabelle and Dimitri portwood. They transmit values ​​of effort to them and that is why in their day they recognized that they did not intend to leave them an inheritance so that they would worry about obtaining their own money and not relax thinking that their parents are going to give them everything.

Another of the most controversial points came when both They confessed that they bathe their children very little because soap and shower are not good for the skin. They received much criticism for what many considered a lack of hygiene.

Of course, they did not take it the wrong way, but rather the opposite. They even recorded, last summer, a video in which we saw her bathing her little ones and he joking about the madness he was committing.

Worst advice

But there is more. And it is that the latest statements of the actress about how she educates her children have not gone unnoticed. In the program Ellen Degeneres He has confessed what has been the worst advice he has given his daughter.









“Well, there is a story that may get me in trouble,” he began by saying, although that did not stop him from telling it. “There was a boy in the nursery where my children went who was not very nice and one day he pushed my daughter“He started as a trigger for his bad advice.

He asked his daughter if she had pushed him before and when the girl said no, he shared advice that he now regrets. “Next time push that kid. You push him and you say, ‘no thanks’ and then you leave. And as soon as I turned around I saw Ashton’s face and I was like, ‘No!’

“I used to tell my daughter, ‘do not push him down stairs or a swing or slide, push him so that he falls to the ground‘. I would say that this is my biggest failure as a mother, “she ended up admitting.

It is clear that this couple, successful or not in their way of educating children, stands out for their naturalness.