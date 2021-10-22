Mick Jagger (The Rolling Stones) mocks Paul McCartney (The Beatles) in full concert: “He’s going to join us in a version of blues”





Ten days ago, the mythical Paul MCCARTNEY lit the flame of controversy by stating in an interview that, despite the great respect he has for them, Rolling Stones are “just a band of blues covers”. Far from assuming a maliciously interpreted statement, the words of the former member of the Beatles did not give rise to misunderstanding, since in 2020 he alleged something similar in The Howard Stern Show: “They’re great, I love them. But they’re rooted in the blues, so when they write, it has to do with the blues. We had a few more influences.”.

Given this, the frontman of The Rolling Stones, Mick jagger, has pulled sarcasm at a band concert in The Angels last October 14th. “There are so many famous people here tonight”, the singer began to say on stage, as shown in a video collected by Variety. “Megan Fox is here, she is adorable. Leonardo DiCaprio, Lady Gaga, Kirk Douglas “, has named, being the last actor already deceased.









“Paul McCartney is here; he’s going to help us – he’s going to join us in a blues cover.” Mick Jagger responded to Paul McCartney’s Rolling Stones jab during an LA concert last night 👀 https://t.co/RJbZ8DatK1 pic.twitter.com/x3HiJ8qhR3 – Variety (@Variety) October 15, 2021

Right after the last mention is when Jagger has made his direct reference to the bassist and singer of the Beatles. “Paul McCartney is here, he’s going to help us. He’s going to join us on a blues version later. “, said. The reaction from the audience was one of cheers, but when the singer continued speaking and it was seen that it was an acid comment instead of a reality, the spirits quickly dropped.

Jagger you already responded to McCartney last year how much this said for the first time that the band of ‘Let It Bleed’ or ‘Sticky Fingers’ They didn’t have the level of the Beatles because they are so rooted in the blues. So, Jagger said his band surpassed McCartney’s when it came to touring big, “When The Beatles never even did one of the big events”.

