Meryl Streep thought about leaving acting because of ‘Miranda Priestly’

The talented actress recently confessed in an interview that playing Miranda priestly In ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ it affected her deeply and we tell you what she said Meryl streep about his experience in the hit movie.

For the 15th anniversary of the famous film, the talented 71-year-old actress and her co-stars Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt conducted an interview at Entertainment Weekly where they related some curious facts about the film released in 2006.

WHAT WAS IT LIKE FOR MERYL STREEP TO PERFORM ‘MIRANDA PRIESTLY’?

According to the multi-award-winning actress, one of her most iconic characters in her career depressed her too much, as she stepped too far into the shoes of Miranda priestly:









It was horrible. I felt terrible. I could hear everyone laugh. I was so depressed. I said: well, it’s the price you pay for being the boss, “confessed the actress.

It’s no surprise that the talented actress got so into her character, but after stepping into the shoes of the terrible editor-in-chief of Runway, Meryl streep I assure that ‘it would be the last time that I would do a character like this’.

To this, her co-stars confirmed the notable change in the actress’s personality throughout filming: ‘Meryl is very sociable and funny, but somehow the shoot was not the best for her. It was like she was unapproachable, you could go up to her and say something funny to her, but for her it was not, ‘narrated Emily Blunt.