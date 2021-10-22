Megan Fox, transformation for ‘The Expendables 4’

Megan fox share your brutal transformation for the Mercenaries 4 ‘, and it certainly doesn’t clash with her outfit.

Megan fox has shown the suit he will wear in ‘Los Mercenaries 4‘, and without a doubt, her outfit and transformation they have nothing to envy their co-stars. Fox shared the photos on her Instagram story, in which she appears dressed in the now iconic black jumpsuit, suggesting that she will be part of the main team of tough guys in the franchise.

In the photo, Fox is wearing black leather pants, a tactical belt, what appears to be a vest of some kind (maybe it’s bulletproof), with a heavy jacket cut out on top. In addition, she wears lace-up platform boots and dark-eyed eye-liner.

Fox was announced as part of the cast for the fourth film in August, joining returning stars Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren and Randy Couture, as well as series newcomers Curtis ’50 Cent ‘Jackson, Tony Jaa. and Andy Garcia. Fox has already been welcomed the franchise with open arms. Lionsgate’s president of acquisitions and co-productions, Jason Constantine, has already explained that “it’s so much fun bringing these stars together for a no-holds-barred action movie. The new movie will up the ante and be the biggest and most badass adventure yet.” .









Plans for The Expendables 4, its original title, were launched in 2014 following the release of the third installment, but production has been delayed by a number of setbacks, including Stallone’s alleged departure from the film in 2017 by creative differences. However, fans need not worry, as Stallone will definitely be included in the film, despite the fact that filming has been halted multiple times until this year. A Stallone who, by the way, has announced that this will be his last appearance in the saga, leaving the witness to his companions.

They’ve been mulling it over for a couple of years but since this fall we’ve already been seeing footage from the London shoot, with Sly showing the ins and outs of the film’s first fight, among other details. Although the film does not have a release date yet, Fox’s Instagram story suggests that we will see it in late 2022 …

