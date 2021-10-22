Marvel prevented 3 movies from joining the MCU for this reason

What is now a superhero empire took a long time to build. In the 1990s, the economic situation of Marvel It was not the best and so they decided to sell some image rights of iconic characters to other studios. This is how companies like New Line Cinema, Lionsgate and 20th Century Fox, who developed their own feature films. As you know all those stories are out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), whose foundation stone was Hombre de Hierro in 2008.

On The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe it was revealed what happened to characters like Blade, Ghost rider And till Daredevil, which today are close to joining the MCU. Of all of them, the vampire hunter played by Mahershala Ali will be one of the first to do it with his own tape, although there are rumors that suggest that Charlie cox could appear as Matt murdock on Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Apparently the idea Kevin Feige, President of Marvel studios, it was always adding these characters to the avengers. However, his superiors in Marvel Entertainment they were interested in creating a universe on television. This is how the productions of Netflix, of which Daredevil it was the best received. As reported, this occurred around 2013, and the avengers main and future Guardians of the Galaxy were more than enough to build the MCU.









What happened was a mismatch in the image rights that were sold in the worst economic situation of Marvel and were recovered at the height of the MCU. When Kevin Feige He believed that the ideal was to add the characters to his franchise, Marvel Entertainment he considered that the best thing was to expand the business in other territories. The play did not go so well and all the fictions were canceled by Netflix, with characters expected to appear as soon as possible in the MCU.

Kevin Feige’s weakness for Ghost Rider

In 2007, Columbia Pictures premiered his version of Ghost rider with Nicolas Cage like the motorized superhero. The reception was not very favorable and the film only grossed 228 million dollars with a budget of around 110 million. As if that were not enough, the critics did not help either and the film did not exceed 26% approval in Rotten tomatoes.

Now him MCU could wash the face of this character and, while nothing is confirmed, there is an artist who leads the fan polls as a potential protagonist of the remake. Is about Keanu reeves, a fan of comics and motorcycles who was already tempted by Feige on more than one occasion to join the franchise but still unable to do so due to scheduling problems.