Marion Reimers Named UN Women Goodwill Ambassador





Javier Juarez

Photo: Luis Garduño

The fight of Marion reimers for seeking gender equality continues, the TNT Sports commentator and founder of Somos Versus was recognized by UN Mexico as new New Will Ambassador, Belén Sanz Luque, representative of the UN Women in Mexico, accompanied by Nuria Diosdado, artistic swimmer, and Mariana Gutiérrez, president of the Women’s League, witnessed the historic moment:

“The Goodwill Ambassadors are world public figures from the arts, sciences, literature, entertainment and other sectors that have expressed their desire to raise awareness around gender equality, Marion reimers It is, but in addition to its desire that it demonstrates with its daily work, it requires commitment to do this type of work, coherence, that is why when we appoint a Goodwill Ambassador we do it in the understanding of its enormous commitment to this task ”Belén said.

The representative of the UN Women in Mexico He added that “among the Goodwill Ambassadors are the actresses Nicole Kidman, Anne Hathaway, the soccer player Marta Vieira da Silva, the Mexican singer Ximena Sariñana, now we welcome Marion Reimers,” he said.

Photo: Luis Garduño

The historic signing was done right away, Marion left her signature on two sheets and then posed for the photograph.

Reimers mentioned that “this is something that should not focus on me as individualityThis is something that is everyone’s job, the only thing I intend to do with this is to put myself at the service of a huge community, but above all at the service of equality for women and equal circumstances for all people ”, He indicated.

Marion is a banner, but the fight for equality gender has many years: “There is always something greater than all of us, in that sense we walk on the shoulders of giants since 1950, Even before there have been many women whose names do not appear, they will not be in a broadcast like this, but we have to always remember them, because this is not going to end with us, “he commented.

