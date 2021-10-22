Ludracis, actor who plays Tej in the saga, spoke of the conflict between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson

The saga of “Fast and Furious” or “Fast & Furious” it seems to have no end. Since in 2011 Universal Pictures decided to make the fifth installment, which was developed in Brazil, tapes with cars and hundreds of action scenes have become increasingly popular, especially those that are carried out by Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

And it is that in the last weeks, Vin Diesel He spoke of the altercations he had with Dwayne johnson in the latest installments of “Fast and furious”, which is why the actor best known as ‘The rock’ did not appear again in the action saga:

“My focus at the time was a lot of tough love to help get that performance where it needed to be. [..] As a producer, say: Okay, we’re going to take Dwayne Johnson, who is associated with wrestling, and we’re going to force this movie world, audience members, to consider his character as someone they don’t know. ” said Vin Diesel.

Given this explanation, ‘The rock’ answered these statements and taking advantage of the promotion of his latest film “Jungle Cruise”, made it clear whether or not he will return to the saga of “Fast and furious”:

“I laughed and laughed really hard. I think everyone laughed at that. And I’ll leave it there. And I’ve wished him the best. I wish him the best with ‘Fast 9’. And I wish him all the luck in the world. with ‘Fast 10’ and ‘Fast 11’ and the rest of the ‘Fast & Furious’ movies that will make them be without me “







Now, ‘The rock’ He went a little further and told hitherto unknown details of the terror that antagonized two of the most important figures in action cinema.

“I do not regret what I said, but to do it publicly. I think it is necessary for the public to be part of those personal my%” # and that they should be treated in private […] It was not a peaceful meeting, rather we put things on the table […] He came to my trailer and we were both aware that we approached this job very differently. We have incompatible personalities because we are both the fruit of our pasts “, Johnson told Vanity Fair.

On the irreconcilable conflict he also gave his opinion Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, who gives life to Tej Parker on the tapes of “Fast and furious”. And it is that for him: “All I can say is that I understand that they are two grown men {…]I think The Rock has made some comment on this, and I don’t want to speak for either of them. So I would leave it to whatever he said. each one and would keep it that way, because it is a delicate situation “, said the actor in statements to Us Weekly.