Ludacris (‘Fast & Furious’) on Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson’s anger: “It’s a delicate situation”

The latest chapter in the dispute between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson goes through the actor known as La Roca assuring that when he could not avoid exploding at the behavior of his co-star “Curiously all the team members found a way” to approach him to thank him “without making a lot of noise”, or they sent you a note.

In this way Johnson affirms that the Fast Family would be on his side in this confrontation with the clan’s patriarch, something to which Diesel has not wanted to respond at the moment. In addition, the interpreter who plays Hobbs in the adrenaline saga, has stressed that he does not regret showing his disgust at Diesel’s unprofessional behavior on the set, but what regrets having done it publicly. “The fans don’t need to know. That’s why I’m saying it wasn’t a good idea. I meant what I said, sure, but expressing it publicly was not the right thing to do.”.









Given these statements Ludacris, another of the protagonists of the franchise, has responded by insinuating that both interpreters are already older, implying that the aforementioned fight is something that they would have to solve. “All I can say is that I understand that they are two grown men.”, says the actor in statements to Us Weekly. “I think The Rock has made some comment on it, and I don’t want to speak for any of them. So I would leave it to whatever each one said and keep it that way, because it is a delicate situation“.

Without solution

Johnson, in addition to ensuring that he regrets that his followers have found out about the drama, has stressed that for him there is no way to fix the matter. “We had a good chat in my trailer, and thanks to that conversation it really became very clear that we are two separate ends of the spectrum. We both decided to let it be “.

This ‘final break’ (at least on Johnson’s part) comes after the relationship between the two actors deteriorated. to the point of causing Johnson’s departure from the main saga, after filming ‘Fast & Furious 8’ on the condition that he and Diesel did not share any scenes.