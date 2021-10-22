La Nación / Lucía Sapena interviewed Angelina Jolie and Chloé Zhao from “Eternals”

By: Viviana Orrego (viviana.orrego@gruponacion.com.py)

Adriana Lucía Lima Pappaseit is 22 years old, a native of Asunción and is in the Republic of China (Taiwan), completing a degree in diplomacy and international relations at the prestigious National University of Chengchi.

She is our outstanding Paraguayan of the week, because at her young age and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, China being the epicenter of the SARS-CoV-2 virus at first, she did not pack her books and return to her country, but Rather, he stuck to his goal of becoming a professional.

Diplomacy is a very particular career, since the person who is trained in it must have the ability to negotiate, resolve conflicts and make decisions, which in many cases involve high political, social and economic costs.

People who carry out a career in diplomacy are clear about their objectives and have a particular taste for international relations, explained the outstanding compatriot about her career in communication with La Nación.

“Taiwan is the best place in the world that I could have been during this pandemic. Since the first case of COVID-19 was detected, preventive measures have already been applied and since everyone collaborated with the fulfillment of these, we reached a point where we even had more than 200 days without any local case, ”said Lima Pappaseit, at be consulted about what her college days are like in the midst of a pandemic.

Regarding classes at the prestigious National Chengchi University of Taiwan during the pandemic, he stated that at no time were classes suspended and that all his activities or normal life continued at the same pace, what changed was only the use of masks, disinfection constant and temperatures are taken before entering any room.

The diplomacy and international relations career provides students with all the necessary tools to qualify, among other job positions, as a representative of a certain country to the rest of the world, so their job aspirations are focused on public service or NGO.









The young but outstanding Paraguayan says that studying outside the country represents a unique opportunity and almost a privilege to receive a comprehensive and quality education, in addition to being surrounded by other Paraguayans with whom she forms a community.

“Studying abroad is an experience full of mixed feelings. On the one hand, you miss your land, family and friends, food and our customs. On the other hand, you are happy to have the opportunity to receive a quality comprehensive education and you use what you miss as motivation to give your all and make the most of it ”, recalled Lima.

Taiwan has a very fraternal community of Paraguayan university students, almost like a big family. The student association is responsible for accompanying Paraguayan students in their coexistence at the university so that they do not feel alone and rather feel at home doing activities or with simple rounds of tereré.

“I was awarded a scholarship by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan. The scholarship is called MOFA and consists of one year of Mandarin Chinese language and four years of undergraduate degree. The Taiwanese government grants you a monthly stipend and it is up to you to manage that money, which is a little more than the minimum salary here, so it is enough to cover all basic needs and university tuition, “he explained.

Likewise, the Paraguayan community has a cast of artists where Lima Pappaseit is working as a director.

“We are well known around the island -university camp- for our traditional music and dance and in each presentation we are very well received. Taiwanese love our presentations and then they ask us for a lot of photos. Studying abroad and representing the country is an incredible experience, you don’t have to be afraid to leave your comfort zone and I encourage everyone who can to do the same ”, he concluded.