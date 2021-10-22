Kunno is inspired by Kylie Jenner to put together her look for the Eliot Awards (PHOTO)

Kunno, the controversial tiktoker and influencer was inspired by Kylie jenner to put together the look she wore in the Eliot Awards 2021.

Through his Instagram account Kunno let his followers know that the “outfit” with which he walked the yellow carpet at the Eliot Awards was inspired by Kylie Jenner.

Kunno’s outfit at the Eliot Awards

The influencer was characterized, from its beginnings in TikTok, for having a great sense of fashion, as well as makeup, and this event was no exception.

Kunno takes inspiration from Kylie Jenner for the Eliot Awards (@eliotmedia / Instagram)







To parade down the carpet, Kunno wore a fusia colored blazer, dark flared pants and a long black fabric tied to the head, which hung all over her body, lifted the outfit.

The 21-year-old tiktoker accompanied his outfit with a diamond choker and other silver-tone accessories.

Makeup is one of Kunno’s strengths and she showed it at the event; She used a subtle golden shadow, a transitional brown shade on the upper part of the eyelid and a “nude” lipstick.

The “contouring” and the illuminators cannot miss a characteristic Kunno look and they were the protagonists of the makeup.

Kunno is inspired by Kylie Jenner

The man from Monterrey shared the entire process prior to the event, including stories on his Instagram account.

In addition to documenting the transformation, Kunno revealed that the entire style is inspired by Kylie Jenner and left some photos of the socialite’s outfit in one of her stories.

He also published a “storie” with the content creator Pussy Spears, “Obvious with the sister,” says Kunno.

“Here we are, why not,” Choche replies; “Sure you do, Kylie Jenner and Kendall jenner“, Says the royal,” I am Kendall, “he responds to conclude the clip.

The tiktoker does not stop giving something to talk about for his safety and originality, as well as for his great sense of fashion and style.

In the meantime, Kunno He continues to generate content for TikTok and Instagram, likewise, he is constantly invited to television programs, such is the case of “Who is the mask”, to which he was recently summoned.