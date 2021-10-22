Kim Kardashian celebrates 41 years at a very difficult time

The businesswoman, influencer, celebrity and queen of selfies, Kim Kardashian, turned 41 on October 21. Instagrammer era icon turned billionaire, magazine reports Forbes, for six months and also, has led a completely glamorous life for years. He received many congratulations from loved ones through his social networks.

Kim Kardashian is immersed in the process of divorce with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Even so, the world’s greatest influencer with more than 258 million followers on Instagram continues to carry on her shoulders the honor and image that Kardashian women have left behind, with a whole legacy to share through networks and that will be inherited by the youngest of the family.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West decided to separate in early 2021. The couple married on May 24, 2014, just under a year after welcoming their first child together. In the time after their wedding, Kim gave birth to their second child, and the couple welcomed their third and fourth, renting someone else’s womb. Now, the social media diva is the mother of four children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

She is currently the sole owner of her Hidden Hills home after paying Ye $ 23 million. She recently attended the show as a presenter Saturday night Live, where he dared to joke about his personal, family and sentimental situation. In addition, the businesswoman continues with her law studies and continues with her own brands that have invested time, ideas, desire and above all, money: the Skims lingerie brand and the KKW Fragance perfumes.

For Kim Kardashian, the perfect combo to achieve success is found in combining her personal life with her professional projects. On the reality TV show about the life of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Keeping up with the Kardashians, It shows up every time you launch any product on the market. And it is that each of the members, everything they promote, becomes a sales success. Brands fight over them with multi-million dollar contracts to appear as the image of their firms. However, they have preferred to embark on their own in the business world.

You just have to wait when your undoubtedly glamorous birthday party will take place. Expectations are set very high after the controversy that arose over the birthday celebration he organized in October 2020, when he took his family and friends to a paradise island where, apparently, the restrictions due to coronavirus at that time were set aside.