Keanu Reeves reveals details of John Wick 4

Actor Keanu Reeves is fully prepared to return to his successful action saga with the film John Wick 4.

Keanu reeves, has provided an update on John wick 4 and he has been very excited to reveal that it will have large doses of action, shootings and everything that is related to the violent action saga.

“Are funny. They are intense. Let’s go for it. There’s some really amazing John Wick action and new characters and it’s been a lot of fun playing the role again and telling this story. You know, there are new characters and we are opening up the world. Right now we are filming this crazy fight scene in traffic. Then there are car crashes and shootings ». Revealed Keanu Reeves.

With his words, the actor shows what this saga is constantly looking for. Since they always try to go a little further and that each chapter surpasses the previous one. This is how they have achieved a legion of very loyal fans who are waiting for this fourth and fifth installments.

One of those new characters will be played by martial arts superstar Donnie Yen.

Chinese actor, Donnie yen, will be a super killer friend of John Wick (Keanu Reeves), with whom he shares many enemies.

“I have to take this opportunity to express my greatest thanks to Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves. They are lovely men, gentlemen, they have great hearts. Keanu Reeves has a good soul, he’s a good man. Chad is also a very good man, very knowledgeable. People think of him as a brilliant action guy, it’s not just that, he understands movies. He is a film librarian, he knows everything that is happening. I’m having the best time working with them on this movie, more than any of my previous Hollywood movies, so I wanted to express my thanks. Said Donnie yen.











John wick 4 will star Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins, Hiroyuki Sanada, Clancy Brown and Ian McShane alongside Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen. Its premiere is scheduled for May 27, 2022.