Keanu Reeves in Super Pets DC Fandome 2021: Trailer Introduces Actor in Animated Movie | Movies and series

The DC FanDome 2021 not only focused on presenting very original and dark productions from Warner Bros. and DC Comics, but also animations for the little ones in the house, not to mention the material dedicated to all video game lovers. A few months ago the movie DC League of Super-Pets was announced, starring the mascots of Superman and Batman: Krypto and Ace, with the voices of Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, respectively.

Ace and Krypto are back in a new adventure for the big screen. Photo: Cartoon Network

Other Hollywood figures who will participate is Keanu Reeves, the popular Neo from The Matrix. So far we do not know who he will play in the film, but the simple fact that he is involved awakens the desire to see him in action.

This production of Dwayne ‘La Roca’ Johnson will also feature the Mexican actor and director’s performances. Diego Luna, Kate mckinnon, Vanessa bayer and John krasinski. DC League of Super-Pets will premiere its official trailer worldwide in November and on May 20, 2022 we will fully enjoy the film in theaters.









Keanu Reeves and Kevin Hart, the new additions to the cast of DC League of Super-Pets. Photo: Composition / Warner Bros.

DC League of Super-Pets teaser

What will DC League of Super-Pets be about?

According to the official synopsis, the story is about a gang of animals that is dedicated to fighting crime while their owners, Superman, Batman, Aquaman, Green Lantern and Wonder woman, they are on vacation.

Is a Warner Bros. Animation film, based on the children’s television series Super-Pets cartoon Network and adapted for the big screen.