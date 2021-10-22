Saturday, October 23, 2021
Celebrity

Katy Perry prefers her happiness to losing her pregnancy weight

By Sonia Gupta
Katy Perry revealed that she would rather be happy than lose the weight she gained during her pregnancy.

Katy Perry became a mom for the first time to a little girl named Daisy Dove, who is just over a year old. Little by little she has been resuming her musical career and her social life, since she wanted to take the time to be with her baby and, above all, to adapt to motherhood.

Thus, for Katy Perry the most important thing is to live her process, enjoy your baby and what it takes to have one, go at your own pace, take care of your mental health and not worry about the physical image they expect you to have.

“I really enjoyed my experience. I’m still 5 kilos more than when I got pregnant, but I’m in no rush. It has been a year. I am more interested in your happiness and my happiness and mental health. Hormones are… quite interesting, ”said the singer.

And it is that Katy Perry was always very open in networks with the changes that her body went through with the intention that these are normalized and that society understands that they are natural processes that women go through.

Sure, unfortunately not all people saw it that way, for being a public person, she was harshly judged, even insulted, for not meeting the beauty standards that we know are incorrect.




Katy Perry looks beautiful and we love her just the way she is.


Sonia Gupta
