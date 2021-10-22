Katy Perry prefers her happiness to losing her pregnancy weight

Katy Perry revealed that she would rather be happy than lose the weight she gained during her pregnancy.

Katy Perry became a mom for the first time to a little girl named Daisy Dove, who is just over a year old. Little by little she has been resuming her musical career and her social life, since she wanted to take the time to be with her baby and, above all, to adapt to motherhood.

It may interest you: Katy Perry wears a postpartum body on the beach and looks beautiful.

Thus, for Katy Perry the most important thing is to live her process, enjoy your baby and what it takes to have one, go at your own pace, take care of your mental health and not worry about the physical image they expect you to have.

“I really enjoyed my experience. I’m still 5 kilos more than when I got pregnant, but I’m in no rush. It has been a year. I am more interested in your happiness and my happiness and mental health. Hormones are… quite interesting, ”said the singer.

And it is that Katy Perry was always very open in networks with the changes that her body went through with the intention that these are normalized and that society understands that they are natural processes that women go through.

It may interest you: Katy Perry surprises with a new figure a few months after being a mother and well wow.

Sure, unfortunately not all people saw it that way, for being a public person, she was harshly judged, even insulted, for not meeting the beauty standards that we know are incorrect.









Katy Perry looks beautiful and we love her just the way she is.