Kate Winslet to star in film about war photojournalist Lee Miller – Spoiler Time

Kate winslet together with the director Ellen kuras (Ozark) are developing a new film based on the wartime experiences of the American photojournalist Lee Miller, who changed his life as a model in the magazine Vogue to portray the atrocities that occurred on the front lines during the Second World War and expose what happened in the concentration camps Nazi (via).

According to the recent award-winning actress Emmy for its role in Mare of Easttown, this film is not about a biopic, since for this it would be better to make a series like the ones he does HBO. “What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade of his life, the one that defined who he was and what he became because of what happened. It was the period of 1938 to 1948 that carried her through the war and its most defining age. That’s the story we want people to know about Lee more than about many other parts of his life. “

The rest of the cast is made up of:

Marion cotillard ( La Vie En Rose ) What Solange D’Ayen , the French Vogue fashion director who was also a close ally of Miller in his fashion days. A respected voice in haute couture, D’Ayen was taken over by the Nazis in 1942 and sent to prison in Fresnes, without Miller and other friends knowing what happened to him. Miller finally found her after the war a shadow of what she was.

Jude Law ( Closer ) What Roland penrose , the artist and poet who became the love of Miller's life.

Andrea Riseborough ( Birdman ) What Audrey withers , the powerful British Vogue editor who was a close friend of Miller's but was part of the decision not to publish her shocking photos.

Josh o'connor (The Crown) What Anthony Penrose, Miller's son

The script will be developed by Liz hannah (The Post) from books and archives of the Miller, some of which he tried to hide, but were found by his son, in the reports of what happened and how much Winslet What Kuras They will treat you with great respect to honor the photographer's decision.








