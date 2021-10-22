Kate Winslet, Marion Cotillard and Jude Law, among the protagonists of the Lee Miller biopic

As reported by Deadline Kate Winslet to be the main protagonist of ‘READ’, a film based on the life of American photographer Lee Miller whose cast of protagonists also includes Marion Cotillard, Jude Law, Andrea Riseborough and Josh O’Connor.

The film will be directed by Ellen Kuras (‘Brave new world‘) and focus on the experience of Lee Miller, who went from having a life as a model to covering World War II as a photographer.









“This is not a biopic at all”Winslet told the aforementioned media. “To do a story about Lee’s whole life, we would do a good series on HBO. What we wanted to do was find the most interesting decade of his life, the one that defined who he was and what he became. It was the period 1938-1948. that took her through the war and her defining moment. That’s the story we want people to know about Lee more than about many other parts of her life. “.

Miller first became known in the early 1920s, where she lived in New York as a model. However, she later moved to Paris to become a fashion and fine art photographer, and subsequently began to cover WWII for Vogue. The film is said to explore the various experiences Miller had, including struggles on the Allied Front, concentration camps, and much more.