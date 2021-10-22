“Jungle Cruise”: Dwayne Johnson tells how he convinced Emily Blunt to star in the film

Based on the homonymous attraction of the Disney theme park, the film “Jungle Cruise” reached the Disney + streaming platform (and some movie theaters around the world) as the new adventure bet from Walt Disney Pictures. A story that stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt, in addition to the performances of Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and the Latin-born star Edgar Ramírez.

RPP News He participated in the global press conference for the film, of which ‘The Rock’ Johnson is also an executive producer. During the event, Johnson confessed that he had to convince Emily Blunt, who for him was ideal to play Dr. Lily Houghton, a scientist in search of a magical cure.

“Well, let me give our friends: our director Jaume Collet-Serra was flying to New York to meet Emily (Blunt) and hand her the script for ‘Jungle Cruise.’ As he was leaving, I said, ‘Listen, I’m going to send you a video and just give him my video.’ So I gave him this video. Maybe a minute, two minutes, ”Dwayne began.

“It was 10 minutes long,” Emily said. Johnson responded, “It was 25 minutes, guys. I said, ‘Emily … you’re the only one who can make this movie,’ ”’The Rock’ highlighted.

“He sent me a 25 minute video, where he said that I had to participate in this movie because there was no one else who could do it. Quiet ‘old man’! I felt pressure so it took me several days to make up my mind, “Blunt said.

For the actor of other adventure films such as “Journey 2” or “Jumanji: in the jungle”, the film “talks about the great adventure that life is”.

“Be aware of that and break down the barriers that other people put up for you. It is a magical, funny, mysterious and dangerous story… it has all the elements to make me feel comfortable saying yes and the next step after having our director was to find our female version of ‘Indiana Jones’ “, commented on Blunt.









A BIG ADVENTURE

For Emily Blunt, “Jungle Cruise” was an opportunity to delve into the story of a woman as determined and tenacious as Dr. Houghton.

“When I entered the story I was so impressed by Lily’s determination and tenacity considering that she was way ahead of that time, when there was so much inequality between men and women, to what is appropriate for someone of her gender. Besides that, I found her extremely funny, very reckless, careless, adventurous and I admire that very much, “he said.

Do you feel closer to Mary Popppins (one of your most recent roles) or to Lily from “Jungle Cruise”?

“I find Lily to be a lot messier, more daring. While Mary Poppins is too attached and perfect and to be honest I do not feel identified in any way with that, “he mentioned.

Working with Dwayne Johnson has been an adventure, like the movie itself.

“The dynamic is so exciting because it’s cynicism versus optimism and it seems to me that Lily just injects Frank (Dwayne Johnson’s character) with life and this experience is a new sense of hope, which I think he needed,” he said. .

