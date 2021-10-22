Saturday, October 23, 2021
Johnny Depp will continue to be Jack Sparrow

By Arjun Sethi
By Ana Carolina Barsallo (Digital Correspondent)

10/02/2021 – 1:30 PM

In the last two years, Johnny Depp has been involved in a series of lawsuits with his ex-wife, Amber Hearth. This led him to cancel different projects, his dismissal from the Fantastic Animals franchise, but something they can never take from him is being Jack Sparrow.

During the San Sebastián Film Festival, when he received the Donostia Award in recognition of his career, he said that he will never be able to leave the crazy pirate, since the character will always be part of him.

The beauty of Captain Sparrow, for me, is that I can travel with him, literally as if I carried him in a box. And when the opportunity presents itself, I can visit people and places where smiles and laughter and the things that are important, the most important in the world, are at stake. I don’t need a company to do it. I can just be myself and no one can take that away from me. That is Jack Sparrow’s greatest pleasure. ” mentioned.

And it is that Depp characterized the character since 2003, appeared on screen for 12 years, producing 5 different films, and although he declined due to his legal battles, “he still travels with the captain.”

The three-time Oscar nominee still continues a series of legal battles against the Aquaman co-star, after being accused of domestic violence. The next trial will take place the following year in April, and Amber must defend herself against the libel charge brought by her ex. This is added to the list of media judgments.


